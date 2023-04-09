Obituaries » Gary W. Riley, II

Burial Date: April 13, 2023 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 April 13, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 87 times















Gary Wayne Riley II, 45, of Falmouth, KY, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at UC Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH. Gary was born November 1, 1977, in Fort Thomas, KY. He was a laborer and in his free time he loved working with horses. He is survived by three children: Brooke (Jacob) Cheek, Jesse Riley and Landon Riley; parents, Gary Riley Sr and Patricia Riley (nee Smith); two sisters: DeAnn (Thomas) Fugate and Kristin (Billie) Hutchinson; grandmother, Bonnie Riley. He was preceded in death by his fiancée, Natasha Wright and grandfather, Eugene Riley. Visitation Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are requested to be sent to the Alexandria Funeral Home to help offset the funeral cost.