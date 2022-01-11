Obituaries » Gary Saylor

Burial Date: January 14, 2022

Garry Saylor, 71, of Independence, KY passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Edgewood.

Garry was born on September 10, 1950 to Betty Janice {Taylor} and Joseph Henry Saylor.

He was married to the love of his life, Sylvia {Foltz} for 44 years.

Garry was a Service Tech at Peter Paul Office Equipment for over 35 years. He was a life-long member of Community Family Church in Independence and was a Kentucky Colonel. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping and hiking. He was passionate about car shows, war movies, Harley Motorcycles, Civil War reenactments and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Garry will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Sylvia Saylor; his three children, Joe, Bill, and Bridgett Saylor; grandchildren Ayden, Brookelyn, and Ian; sisters Joann (Pat) Theele and Charmaine (Dennis) Brown; brothers Glenn (Vicki) Saylor and Kevin (Valerie) Saylor; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Joe Saylor.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 between 5 and 7 p.m. with funeral services to immediately follow at 7 p.m. at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd. Independence, KY 41051. Burial will take place on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Independence Cemetery.