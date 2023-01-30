Obituaries » Gary S. Driscoll

Burial Date: February 7, 2023 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd, Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 7, 2 p.m.

Garry Stephen Driscoll, 62 of Florence, Kentucky; loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away Monday, January 30, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Driscoll and grandson Alex. He is survived by his loving wife Kathy Driscoll; mother Hannelore Driscoll; children Crystal, Lilly (Estevez) and Victoria; grandchildren Akasha, Zeke and Amara; siblings Mike (Marcy) Driscoll, Daniel (Mary Jo) Driscoll; Janine (Jeff) Stolz and Holly (Tony) Kelch. Garry served in the United States Marine Corps for 8 years. He loved spending time with his family. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 7 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home.