Gary R. Ward

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: April 30, 2021

Gary R. Ward, 75, of Cold Spring, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021.

The United States Army drafted Gary on March 2, 1966. He served two years active duty before his Honorable Discharge on March 2, 1968.

Following completion of his military service, Gary returned to his hometown of Newport, Kentucky where he began a short career as a barber before entering in the family transportation business. In 1970, Gary became an integral part of the family business. For the next 51 years, he and his brother built what would become the largest and most diversified transportation company in the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region. Today, due in large part to Gary’s guidance and support Executive Transportation is now entering into its fourth-generation as solely family-owned and operated.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Elaine (Price) Ward of 33 years; daughter, Carrie L. Ward (Erica); step-son, Mike Thomason (Laura); step-daughters, Lori Matteoli (Mike Wills), Sherry Carpenter (Curtis); grand-children, Shayna (Erik), Jaclyn, Chelsea, Ella, Emma, Rachel, Sam; great-grandchild; Aryiah; brother, J. Carl Ward. He is preceded in death by his parents James R. Ward, Earline Ward and his sister Sandra Ward.

Gary enjoyed golf, fishing, trips to the casino with friends for a round of cards, a good cigar, his home in Naples, Florida and he was the master of all story tellers. His number one love of life was his family. He loved nothing more than to have his family gathered around him so he could entertain us with one of his classic stories. He loved to make others happy and to watch us all laugh. Gary was a man with an enormous giving heart. He never neglected to remind each of us how much we meant to him and that is a gift forever cherished.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, April 30, 2021. Masks are required and abide by social distancing standards. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY with military honors.