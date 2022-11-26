Obituaries » Gary R. Reed

Garry Ray Reed, 66, of California, Kentucky, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at home. He was born March 4, 1956, in Covington, a son of the late Carl Reed and Helen Hunt Reed. He was a retired Painter and loved fishing. He is survived by his sons, Justin Reed Megan); Jonathan Reed; his grandchildren, Mylee, Makenzy, Brayden and Nora Reed; his sisters’ Sue Story, Sharon Reed, Kerry Rosenhagen and Mary Huddleston, and a host of other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Gerry Selvaggio. Funeral services will be held 1PM Friday, December 2, 2022, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, where visitation will be held Friday from 11-1PM, with burial to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.