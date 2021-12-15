Obituaries » Gary Ollberding

Burial Date: December 23, 2021 Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, Funeral Ceremony will follow at 6:00 pm Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the funeral home.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















Gary P. “Rebo” Ollberding, 63, of Dayton, passed away on December 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas, KY. Rebo was a Installer with the Overhead Door Co in Cincinnati, OH. Rebo loved to hunt, fish wittle, paint and play cards. Most of all Rebo loved pets of all sorts, espically his pet chicken! Rebo was preceded in death by his parents Norma (Schwab) Ollberding and Paul Ollberding, and his brother, John Ollberding. Rebo is survived by his brothers Mike (Nancy) Ollberding, Danny (Deborah) Ollberding, David Ollberding, Paul (Shelli) Ollberding and Jim (Dee) Ollberding and his sisters Monica Coomer, Gail (Rick) Hurrelbrink, Joyce (Gary) Morford and sister in law, Diane Ollberding. Debo is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, Funeral Ceremony will follow at 6:00 pm Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to the Team western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund Public Protection Cabinet 500 Mero St. 218 NC Frankfort, KY 40601.