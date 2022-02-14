Obituaries » Gary M. Rice

Burial Date: February 18, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike BURLINGTON, KY 41005 Feb. 18, 11 a.m.

Gary M. Rice, 76 of Burlington, passed away on February 14, 2022. Gary always attended church throughout his life and currently had been attending Cornerstone Baptist Church. He loved all sports. Gary coached baseball, played golf, and always cheered for UK. Most of all, Gary loved his family. He always attended any events his family was involved in and would do anything for them. Gary was a selfless man who gave more than he received. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Gary is survived by his wife of 56 ½ years: Pat Rice, son: Dan (Chris) Rice, daughter: Valerie (Greg) Whisnant, grandchildren: Hannah and Zack, brother: Ron Rice, and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother: Bill Rice.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 10am to 11am at Linnemann, Burlington with a service to immediately follow. Gary will be laid to rest at Belleview Cemetery.