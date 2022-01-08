Obituaries » Gary L. Hoskins

Floral Hills Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Covington, KY 41015

Gary Lyn and Glenna Darlene Hoskins, of Burlington, married 43 years, both went to be with the Lord at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood, only 20 hours apart. Gary was born September 19, 1946 and Glenna was born September 9, 1951. They are survived by their children Angelle Hoskins Steller (Rick), Brandon Behrens (Meghan), and Bennie Hoskins; grandchildren Alyssa, Lili, Brent, Maddie, Brooks, Charlie, and Ollie. Gary is also survived by his brother Alan Hoskins and sister in law Bonnie Hoskins, 2 nieces Stacy Eglian and Stephanie Links, and nephew Kevin Hoskins. Glenna is also survived by her Mother Magdeline Collins, sister Sharon Adams and brother in law Layne Adams, nieces Shanda Murphy, Raeanne Thompson, and Samuel Hart. Gary and Glenna loved boating and camping, especially with family at Green River, and will be missed dearly by family and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, with Rodney Eldridge officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10AM-1PM with a private burial immediately following.