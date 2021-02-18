Obituaries » Gary L. Henderson

Burial Date: February 24, 2021 Persimmon Grove Baptist Church 10471 Persimmon Grove Pike Alexandria, KY 41001 Feb. 24, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 119 times















Gary Henderson was born on August 20, 1957 to Byron and Madge Henderson, and grew up in Alexandria, Kentucky. He was a typical kid who loved to play ball, climb trees, and ride bikes. He was a good student and a hard worker. His parents taught him the value of hard work, but his mom never said anything when he would take a quarter to buy a popsicle when he picked up gas for the lawn mower. He loved his brother, and always talked about how they spent their time together. His favorite person in the world was his dad’s sister, Aunt Mary. He spent quite a bit of time with her, and he loved the special things they did together. One of his favorite memories was when she took him to the movie theatre to see The Dirty Dozen. It just cracked him up that she took him to see a movie like that.

He grew up in Alexandria and made friendships that have lasted a lifetime. He was active in band, liked football, and participated in many “adventures”, often including Barry Racke. He worked cattle with his dad and worked for a time with Long John Silvers. He still spoke of his “kids” that worked for him, and how much he enjoyed them. He eventually ended up in the building supply industry, and probably worked on many of the homes you live in now. He was good at it and knew what he was talking about. He often collaborated with builders and was practical and knew what was needed to get the job done.

The real joy of his life came with the birth of his children, Katie and Jacob. He spoke lovingly of their time growing up; the things they did and said. He was very proud of and treasured the time that he spent with Katie traveling to horse shows. He was active in 4H, and it seemed he was really in his element. He was especially proud of Jacob, and how he overcame his dyslexia to not only do well in school, but how he excelled in the musicals. He was mostly proud of the people they became, and he always said that next to their birth, the day that they accepted Jesus into their lives were the happiest of his life.

He retired early, but never gave up the love of the farm, and the cattle that roamed it’s hills. He loved his dogs and his wife; not necessarily in that order. He found the love of his life later than usual, but the time spent was worth a lifetime. He passed away on February 18, 2021, doing what he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents Barney and Madge. He is survived by his wife Amy, brother Keith, daughter Katie (Zac) Ryland, and son Jacob. He will be missed by both, but not all. And, yes, he would laugh at that.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24th, from 9am to 11am with Funeral Service immediately following at Persimmon Grove Baptist Church, 10471 Persimmon Grove Pike, Alexandria, Kentucky 41001. Interment will follow in Persimmon Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.