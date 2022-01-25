A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

January 25, 2022

Gary Leeroy “Papa” Heib, 66, of Burlington (born and raised in Middletown, NY), passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022. He was a Sr. Production Operator with Givaudan Flavors for more than 30 years. Gary was a loving man who had a big part in the lives and activities of his grandchildren, nieces and nephew. He had a love for golf, hunting, fishing and reading. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Susan; son and his wife, Chris & Allison Heib and their 2 sons & 2 daughters; son and his wife, Gary & Lindsey Heib and their 2 daughters; brother and his wife, Chris & Bonnie Heib and several nieces and a nephew. In Gary’s name, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203.



