Gary Leeroy “Papa” Heib, 66, of Burlington (born and raised in Middletown, NY), passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022. He was a Sr. Production Operator with Givaudan Flavors for more than 30 years. Gary was a loving man who had a big part in the lives and activities of his grandchildren, nieces and nephew. He had a love for golf, hunting, fishing and reading. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Susan; son and his wife, Chris & Allison Heib and their 2 sons & 2 daughters; son and his wife, Gary & Lindsey Heib and their 2 daughters; brother and his wife, Chris & Bonnie Heib and several nieces and a nephew. In Gary’s name, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203.