Obituaries » Gary Johnson

Burial Date: May 6, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 May 6, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 368 times















Gary Johnson, age 70 of Union, Kentucky passed away in his home on Sunday, May 1, 2022. He was born to the late Gerald and Rachel Johnson on July 24, 1951 in Dearborn, Michigan. Gary was a United States Army veteran having served in the Vietnam war. He received his undergraduate degree from Eastern Michigan University, then later received his masters from the University of Michigan. He was a huge Michigan football fan. He also enjoyed traveling and horse racing. Above all else, Gary loved spending time with his family.

Gary leaves behind his loving wife, Marti Johnson (nee. Otten), his children; Jody (Mike) Bowen, Matthew Johnson, Gerry (Jennifer) Johnson, and Cary (Kirk) Braun, grandchildren; Sydney, Kamryn, Bailey, Luke, Molly, Dylan, and Savannah, his sister, Diane (Gary) Atkins, his sister in law, Marilyn (Dave) Reibold, two nephews; Jeff (Jessica) Demler and Jim (Jeni) Demler, and his beloved dog, Louee.

A visitation will be held for Gary on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, Kentucky from 11:00AM-1:00PM. A private burial will take place following the service.