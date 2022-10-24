Obituaries » Gary J. Kramer

Burial Date: October 28, 2022 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 Oct. 28, 11 a.m.

Gary Joseph Kramer, 70, of Grant’s Lick, KY, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Fort Thomas. Gary was born February 8, 1952, in Covington, KY. He retired from Kramer Pools. He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Margaret (nee Schultz) Kramer. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Kramer (nee Holtz); 2 sons Craig (Debbie) Kramer and Jason (Mandi) Kramer; 5 grandchildren, Kayleigh Stadelmann, Baylen Kramer, Colton Kramer, Easton Kramer, and Chloe Kramer; 9 siblings, Ed Kramer, Norb (Charlotte) Kramer, Leroy Kramer, Jerry (Joan) Kramer, Janet Verst, Don (Donna) Kramer, Mary Kay (Tom) Parnell, Harold (Peggy) Kramer, and Dennis (Agnes) Kramer. Gary was a devoted husband, loving father and the world’s best Paw. You could always count on him for a warm smile, good conversation and cold beer. Nothing made him happier than spending time with grandkids and family. Visitation 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday at the Church, also the Mass will be live streamed on Saint Mary’s FACEBOOK page. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at 105 Melbourne Avenue, Melbourne, KY 41059, after the burial.