Obituaries » Gary Hawkins

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 85 times















Gary Hawkins, 83, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Gary was born in Dayton, KY, April 7, 1938 to his late parents, Edward and Martha (nee Hampton) Hawkins. He served in the United States Air Force and retired from Federated Department Stores. He was a devoted Christian, husband, father, and grandfather. He loved being with his family and friends and being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Hawkins (nee Lenz); three daughters, Kathryn Wrobleski, Kimberly (Rob) Neltner, and Kelle (Ryan) Heck; five grandchildren: Kiah, Nikole (Jordan), Thomas, Kate, and Luke; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Bentley, and one on the way; one sister, Marsha (nee Hawkins) Vann. A private service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Christ Baptist Church, 3810 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.