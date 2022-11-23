Obituaries » Gary Erdman

Burial Date: November 29, 2022 Evergreen Cemetery (Chapel) 25 Alexandria Pike Southgate, KY 41071 Nov. 29, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 38 times















Gary Erdman, 80, of Union, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 with his daughters by his side. Gary was a father to three girls whom he raised to be strong, independent women. He challenged them to take on the world and never back down. He was a proud Papa to six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Gary loved animals and was proud to have raised and trained two German Shepherds. He loved them both dearly and they were truly his constant companions. He was also proud to have the opportunity to work with some talented thoroughbred trainers who had horses that went on to win large purses. He truly considered it an honor to be amongst some of God’s most beautiful and regal creatures.

Professionally, Gary supported his family thru the hospitality industry. He was the proud owner of Gary’s Double B in Covington, Kentucky where he would draw a large lunch crowd with a menu he created daily.

Gary is survived by his loving daughters, Cynthia Erdman (Mark), Elisabeth Palmer (Mike) and Kim Boles (Jeff); brother, Erby Erdman; sisters, Myra Marksberry and Judy Fisher; and his German Shepherd, Elsie. He was the loving grandfather of Danielle Dorning, Logan Behymer, Tanner Hill, Morgan Hill, Laura Porter and Tyler Williams. He also leaves behind his great grandchildren, Ava Dorning, Carter Dorning, Brooks Behymer, Harper Porter, Rowan Porter, and Sailor Porter. Gary is preceded in death by his late parents, Erby and JoAnn Erdman; grandmother, Elsie Erdman; sister, Bette Loke; and his beloved German Shepherd, Hope.

A graveside committal service will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 2 PM at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel, 25 Alexandria Pike, Southgate, KY 41071 In lieu of flowers, Gary would have loved donations be made to the Boone County Animal Shelter.