Neaves, Gary D., 71 of Florence, Ky. passed away at his home June 11, 2020. Gary was a US Navy Veteran, Worked at D.H.L. He is survived by his Wife; Elaine Neaves, Sons; David Neaves, Shane Neaves, Daniel Neaves, Daughter; Stephanie Neaves, Sisters; Patricia Heidal, Brenda Daulton, 5 Grandchildren. Graveside Service with Military Honors will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12:00 Pm at the Veteran’s North Cemetery, Williamstown, Ky. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere assisting the family.