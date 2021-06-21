Obituaries » Gary Bricking

Burial Date: July 1, 2021 Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church 2323 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 July 1, 2021 1 p.m.

Gary Bricking

Erlanger – Passed away on June 21, 2021, with his wife of 53 years, Sandy, at the age of 78 in Sarasota, Florida. Gary was a devoted member of the Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon. Gary was a family man who valued his family over everything else. He was generous with his time and money. He was the past president of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and served on the Board of Baptist Life Communities. Gary proudly served in the United States Army. He is survived by his son, Eric (Liz Smith) Bricking; daughter, Kelli (Eric) Thomason; grandchildren, Caroline and Corban; and siblings, Ray Bricking and Carol Hardin. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Ian Thomason. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 9 am until the Funeral Service at 1:30 pm, all at Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made in Gary’s name to Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church.