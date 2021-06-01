Obituaries » Gary A. Dunhoft

Burial Date: June 7, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 June 7, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 14 times















Gary Alan Dunhoft, 71, of Burlington, KY passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the comfort of his home with his family by his side. He was born July 19, 1949 in Covington, KY to the late John And Myrtle Dunhoft. After high school, Gary proudly joined the Marines to serve his country in the Vietnam War. Gary was a true hero; he served 3 tours in Vietnam and was a Purple Heart recipient. Gary had a huge heart, and he loved his family dearly. He had a tough physical exterior; he was a manly man, prideful and strong, but when you got to know Gary, he had a great heart; he was a romantic, sentimental and passionate. Gary loved the outdoors. He enjoyed nature; he loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed fishing so much that he started his own Guide Service at Lake Cumberland. He and his wife had a Bed and Breakfast and Gary guided Striper Fishing expeditions all over Lake Cumberland. He also enjoyed history and classic cars, and he loved to watch the History and Discovery Channels. Gary’s family was always his top priority though, he lived for his family. His main concern was that his wife, children, and grandchildren had the love and support that they needed. He was very selfless, and often put the needs of others before his own. Gary is survived by his loving wife: Deborah “Debbie” Dunhoft (nee:Propes), his beloved children: Travis Dunhoft, Joe Shotwell, Kristina Martin, Anthony Thor, Stacey Rudolph, David Thor, and Melissa Finke, his cherished grandchildren: Colten, Shena, Laurna, Chasta, Haley, Tyler, Lauryn, Payten, Parker, Ethan, and Cole, his dear great-grandchildren: Brennen, Brooklyn, Briella, Paisley, Paxton, Wyatt, Rylee, and Reese, his siblings: Kenny Dunhoft, Johnny Dunhoft, Lonell Dunhoft and Tommy Dunhoft, and several loving nieces nephews and friends. A visitation will be held for Gary on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 6pm until 9pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00am at Linnemann Funeral Home.