Gary Arthur Cayze, age 78, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 22, 1944, in the city of Dayton, Kentucky to Robert and Elaine Cayze. Gary was actively involved with BAWAC adult day training programs for over forty-seven years of his life before retiring in 2022. An avid Cincinnati sports teams’ fan, Gary attended or watched as many Reds and Bengals games as he could. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and sports memorabilia for both teams. Gary is survived by his cousins Rhonda Baker (Gary), Craig Magnarini (Anita), Brian Magnarini, long- time caregivers Travis and Kerry Evans, loving nieces and nephews, and long-time friend Gary was preceded in death by his loving parents Elaine and Robert Cayze, brother Robert “Bobby” Cayze, and cousin Tara (Bill) Connolly. Services will be held at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport, KY on October 25, 2022. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery. A gathering will be held immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to BAWAC Community Rehabilitation Center.