Obituaries » Garnet Pulliam Henderson

Burial Date: March 26, 2021 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 March 26, 12 - 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 42 times















Garnet Jean Pulliam (nee. Henderson), 90, of Burlington, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. She was the Executive Secretary for the President of GAP Inc. before retiring. Jean was also very active in her church and served as a deaconess. She loved sports and was an avid fan of Kentucky Wildcats basketball, Cincinnati Bengals football and Cincinnati Reds baseball. In fact, Jean worked for the Reds for a short while. She and her husband Ken traveled extensively including Italy, England, Canada, Bahamas, Hawaii and Key West, FL, just to name a few. Jean loved to cook and was an excellent cook of many dishes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Augusta (nee. Baker) Henderson; sisters, Gladys Whitney & Mary Tischner and brothers, Carl Henderson, Jr. & Darwin Botley. Jean is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Pulliam; daughters, Linda (Michael) Stenger & Diane (the late Joe) Holmes; sons, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) & Stephen (Brenda) Pulliam; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11-12 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 p.m., Friday, March 26th at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Interment will take place at Alexandria Cemetery, KY.