Burial Date: January 5, 2023

Garnet Louise Whitaker, 93, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully at her home on January 1, 2023. She was born September 26, 1929 to the late Harley and Icie Marie Baker in Grant’s Lick, Kentucky. Garnet was a loving homemaker, she loved her family and when her grandchildren would come to visit. Garnet was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wilbur (1988), siblings, Ronnie Baker, Gordy Baker, Margie Gray and Lois Eversole. Garnet is survived by her son, Michael (Melody) Whitaker, daughter, Carol (Randy) Sullender, son, Kevin Whitaker, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, her brothers Larry Baker, Gary Baker and sister Bonnie Leap. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at Immanuel Baptist Church, (1237 Rocky View Dr.) Cold Spring, Kentucky. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, with Rev. Jeff Fain, and Rev. Carl Morton officiating. Garnet will be laid to rest next to her husband in Oakland Cemetery, Grant’s Lick, Kentucky. Memorials may be sent to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1237 Rocky View Dr, Cold Spring, KY 41076, Berry Baptist Church, 306 Main St, Berry, KY 41003 or to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital 3333 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229. Alexandria Funeral Home serving the family.