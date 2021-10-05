Obituaries » Gail M. Price

Burial Date: October 11, 2021

Gail M. Price (nee Schrader), of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the age of 79. She was born on September 10, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Gail was the daughter of the late Jesse Schrader and the late Goldie Schrader (nee Eads); beloved mother of Brian Price; loving sister of Jerry Schrader and aunt of Susan Hartanto & David Schrader. She was very talented at sewing and even made most of her own clothes. Funeral services will be held at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Avenue, on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Kentucky.