Obituaries » Gail L. Miller

Burial Date: October 24, 2020 Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Oct. 24, 10 - 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 20 times















Gail Lee Miller, 79, of Highland Heights, passed away on October 20, 2020 at her home. She was born August 6, 1941 to the late Norb and Catherine (Peper) Duckworth in Dayton, KY. She attended Eastern Kentucky University where she earned her bachelor’s degree. Gail was a homemaker, she loved raising her children and being Nana to her grandchildren. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Newport. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Norb and Catherine Elizabeth (Peper) Duckworth. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Garry Miller of Highland Heights, KY, son, Michael Miller, daughter, Beth (Bob) Gies, sister, Lois Almoslechner, grandsons, Jason, James, Jared, granddaughter, Jenna. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave) Fort Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Guests will be asked to wear a facial covering while inside the funeral home. Entombment will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Garden Mausoleum Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the St. John’s United Church of Christ 415 Park Avenue Newport, KY 41071.