Obituaries » Gail F. Brunst

Burial Date: August 18, 2022 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Gail Frances Brunst, 74, of Independence, KY passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home, with her family surrounded at her bedside. She was born October 5, 1947, in Covington, a daughter of the late John and Goldie Proffitt. Gail was a homemaker for over 30 years and played a key role in making memories for her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening with her flowers and attending weekly church services. Gail was a very loving and caring person, who had many friends and enjoyed spending time with her family. Gail is preceded by her parents John and Goldie Proffitt, her father-in-law Harold Brunst, her mother-in-law Jean Brunst, her sister Sheila Hall, her sister Brenda Chandler, her brothers John Proffitt, and her grandson, Kyle Noggler. Gail is survived by her husband, Doug Brunst, whom she was married to for twenty-nine years. She is also survived by her siblings Wayne Proffitt, Larry Proffitt and Tina Summers; her children, Timothy Proffitt, Angie Benson (Rick), and Jerimie Brunst; her grandchildren Stephen

Benson, Emily Proffitt, Jacob Proffitt, Abby Benson, and other grandchildren. Visitation for Gail will be held from 5pm until the time of the funeral service at 7pm on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at Floral Hills Funeral Home with Brother Bill Evans officiating.