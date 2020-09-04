Obituaries » Gail A. Barnes

Burial Date: September 9, 2020 Latonia Christian Church 3900 Decoursey Ave. Latonia, KY 41015 Sept. 9, 12:30 p.m.

















Gail Ann Barnes, 74, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. Gail was a member of Latonia Christian Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children Rick (Mary) Barnes, Ralph (Joni) Barnes, Daniel (Leigh) Barnes, John (Jackie) Barnes and Colleen (Brian) Calvert; grandchildren Sara, Emily, Nathan, Jeffery, Tyler, Stephanie, Faith, Kipp, Danielle, Johnny, David and Jacob; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters Delores Henegar and Lucille (Earl) Sullivan; brothers Matthew Britton and Thomas Britton; many extended family members and friends. Gail is preceded in death by her husband Elvin Barnes and grandson Jordan Barnes. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Latonia Christian Church, 3900 Decoursey Avenue, Latonia, KY 41015 from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials suggested to the American Cancer Society. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barnes family.