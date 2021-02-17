Obituaries » Gail A. Allen

Services are private.

Gail Ann Allen, 52 of Covington, KY passed away surrounded by her family on February 17, 2021. She retired from St. Elizabeth Healthcare after 25 years as a Nurse. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Crestview Hills, KY, loved going on vacation to the ocean, always liked seeing sunflowers, red cardinals and especially spending time with her dogs and most of all her family. Gail was preceded in death by a brother, Todd Bauer; She is survived by her Loving Husband, Bryan Allen; Daughters, Lindsay Allen & Lauren Allen; Parents, Tom & Mary Bauer and a Brother, Scott Bauer. A visitation will take place on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 5 pm until 8 pm. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Burial will be private for the family. In Lieu of Flowers, donations are suggested to Kenton County Animal Shelter 1020 Mary Laidley Road Covington, KY 41017.