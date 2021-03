Obituaries » Fredrick J. Mensch

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 80 times















Mersch, Fredrick James, 64 of Covington, Ky. passed away on March 13, 2021. Rick worked in maintenance for Longworth Hall, Cincinnati. He is preceded by his Parents; Ferdinand and Marian Mersch. Rick is survived by his Brothers; Stephen Mersch, Dick Dean, Sisters; Nancy Scarton, Lynne Schrott. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.