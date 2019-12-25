A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Fredericke A. Gibeau

December 25, 2019

Burial Date: January 24, 2020

Highland Cemetery Fort Mitchell, KY Jan. 24, 1 p.m.

Fredericke Arlene Gibeau, 71, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away December 25, 2019 at Heritage Park Nursing Home in Fort Wayne. She was in the Army Reserves and was a social worker.

Fredericke was very athletic and was a medic for a roller derby team.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Arlene Snyder Gibeau.

Survivors include brother, Blair (Brenda) Gibeau; sisters, Toddy (Joe) Ballard, Rena Gibeau and Julie (Dannyn) Qualls-Gibeau; one niece; one nephew; four great nieces; and a great nephew.

A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.

Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Covington is serving the family.



