Frederick J. Giglia

U.S. Veteran St. Xavier Church 611 Sycamore St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 Dec. 10, 10 - 11 a.m.

Frederick James Giglia, 74, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, November 25th at his home with his loving family by his side. Fred was a proud Army veteran and a dentist before retiring. To his family and close friends, he was larger than life and their source of stability, advice, and support. He never said no to a friend in need. He was also a doting family man, the biggest UK and baseball fan (visiting 19 ballparks), a travel aficionado, and the truest of friends whose voice and laughter could fill a room and leave everyone feeling loved and smiling. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Fay (nee. Stull) Giglia and brother, Frank Giglia. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine (nee. Kuhni) Giglia; daughters, Heather (David) Shultz, Meredith (Mark) van der Velden & Caryn (Essi) Sadeghi; 8 grandchildren: Jack & Max Shultz, Freddie, George & Lorraine van der Velden, and Oliver, Silvia & Sam Sadeghi; brother, Fil Giglia; sister, Filicia (Joe) Allen, and many nieces & nephews. In honor and celebration of this truly beautiful life lived, a visitation will be held at St. Xavier Church from 9-10a.m, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., December 10th at St. Xavier Church, Cincinnati. Fred will be laid to rest at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the Ft. Thomas Education Foundation, P.O. Box 75090, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 or Honor Flight Tri-State, 8627 Calumet Way, Cincinnati, OH 45249.