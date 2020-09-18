Obituaries » Frederick J. Bauerle

Burial Date: September 25, 2020 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 Sept. 25, 11 a.m.

Frederick John Bauerle, 74 of Union, passed away on September 18, 2020. Fred was born November 17, 1945 to the late Fritz and Anna Bauerle. He was raised in Mahwah, NJ and graduated from Don Bosco High School. Fred served his country in the United States Air Force. Fred first retired from Morse Industrial EPT in Florence and then went on to retire from Home Depot in Crescent Springs. At Home Depot he also volunteered and organized The Kids Workshop. He is remembered for playing Santa Claus over numerous years. Fred loved bowling, cars, and was known as “The Lawn Ranger” for how perfect he kept his yard.

Fred is survived by his daughter: Keri Ann and Jeff Schumacher and 2 granddaughters: Lainee and Allee, son: Fred and Danielle Bauerle and grandson: Finn, he was married to Diane Bauerle for thirty years, cousin: Irene MacClay and is survived by many other relatives, friends and neighbors.

The visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Linnemann Funeral Home, Erlanger. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell. Due to COVID-19, face masks are requested for services and social distancing to be maintained.