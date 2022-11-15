Obituaries » Fred T. Stranger

Burial Date: November 22, 2022 St. Stephen Cemetery 1523 Alexandria Pk Fort Thomas, KY 41075 Nov. 22, 11 a.m.

Fred T. Stanger, 76, passed away on November 15, 2022 at his home in Ft. Thomas, KY. Fred was a Printer with Flottman Printing. He played the Bass Guitar with the New Lime, the Velvetones and the Savoys in the 60’s. He also enjoyed golf and his computer. Fred was preceded in death by his father William Stanger, mother Mary E Stanger, and his brother Thomas Stanger. Fred is survived by his daughters Cari Nuckols and Lori Dehner, grandchildren, Ethan Nuckols, Alexandra Nuckols, Lilly Dehner and Leo Dehner, his brother Robert Stanger and his sisters Patricia Ludwig and Judith Drohan. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.