Obituaries » Fred Kirtley, Sr.

Burial Date: October 18, 2022 Walton Cemetery 30 Church Street Walton, KY Oct. 18, 3:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 67 times















Fred Kirtley, Sr. of Walton, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Covington, KY to the late Martha and Fred Woodford Kirtley on August 14, 1940. Fred retired from Hertz Rental where he worked as a serviceman. He also worked for the Walton Fire Department for 30 years and for the Auxiliary Boone County Police Department. Fred enjoyed spending his spare time with friends at Mr. G’s and going camping with his family. He was an excellent cook and loved cooking for his friends and family. Fred made great ribs, fried chicken, cakes, peach cobbler, and many other dishes. He was a dad, loving grandpa, and brother who was better known as “Big F.K.” or “Tex” and will be missed beyond measure by those who loved him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine “Cissie” Kirtley; brothers, Florian Meeks, Robert Meeks, Donald Kirtley and Charles Kirtley; sisters, Anna Bell “Sis” Meeks, Lula Mae “Skip” Jackson, and Laura “Doll Baby” Kirtley.

Survivors include his loving children, Gina (Chip) Banther, Fred (Shelly) Kirtley, and Cindy Kirtley; sister, Phyllis “Jean” Green; grandchildren, Quinnton (Melissa) Begley-Kirtley, Sydney Kirtley, and Whitley Kirtley; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Macey, and Zion; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors too numerous to list, but very near and dear to his heart.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Walton Cemetery. Pastor Jermaine Burgess will be officiating the service. Memorial donations can be made to the Kirtley family in care of Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Homes.