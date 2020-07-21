Obituaries » Fred E. Feudcht

Burial Date: July 30, 2020 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 July 30, 10:30 a.m.

Fred E. Feucht, 71, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Fred was born July 30, 1948 in Cincinnati, OH. Fred was a MP in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from CG&E and he also worked after retirement at Northern Kentucky University. He was a member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, Campbell County VFW Post #3205 and CG&E Christmas Railroad friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Hilda Arnold Feucht. Fred is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Feucht (nee Ledonne); daughter, Tiffany Rose Feucht; sisters, Patricia (Jim) Doerger, Jean (Jim) Sparks and Judy (Ronald) Martini; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Rose Anna Ledonne; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 from 9:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment will be in Saint Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to Disable American Veterans or Cultivating Legacy at Saint Mary Church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.