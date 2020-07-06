Obituaries » Fred B. Kahmann

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: July 11, 2020 Mary Queen of Heaven Church 1150 Donaldson Hwy. Erlanger, KY 41018 July 11, 11:30 a.m.

Fred B. Kahmann, 94 of Erlanger, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean War. Fred was a hard worker and retired from working as a union carpenter and owner of Fred & Bob’s Construction after over 50 years.

He is survived by his 2 daughters: Karen (Brent) Yeager of Florence, and Lisa (Steve) Uehlein of Burlington, 3 sons: Fred J. (Shauna) Kahmann of Wilder, Dale (Angie) Kahmann of Burlington, and Fr. Kevin Kahmann of Erlanger, 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends. Fred was preceded by his wife: Rita Kahmann, 2 brothers: Paul Kahmann and Norbert Kahmann and 3 sisters: Katherine Helmer, Rita Feldman, and Henrietta Hinzman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Mary Queen of Heaven Parish, Erlanger. Due to COVID-19, face masks are requested for services and social distancing to be maintained. Interment will be held privately at St. John’s Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials can be made to Mary Queen of Heaven Parish.