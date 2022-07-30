Obituaries » Fred A. Francis Wade, Sr.

Burial Date: August 5, 2022

Fred Arnold Francis Wade, Sr., 90, of Silver Grove, Kentucky was born January 14, 1932. He took his last breath on July 30, 2022, ending a hard-fought battle with vascular dementia and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Between these two important dates, this cherished and hard-working man married the love of his life and had eight wonderful children.

Fred was born in Chillicothe, Ohio and raised by his parents, Lawrence and Helen Wade. Fred was an only child so you can imagine how his life changed after marrying Faye “Pollitt” Wade, who had 6 brothers and 5 sisters then to go on and have 8 children of their own. Fred was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Helen Wade, his lovely wife, Faye “Pollitt” Wade, their son, Fred “Chubby” Wade, Jr., their daughters, Joyce Wade, Jeanni Sparks, and Judy Holmes, and one granddaughter Dawn “Jacobs” Sargent. Fred is survived by his devoted children, Jackie Books, Lawrence “Happy” Wade, Janice Weber, and Joey Wade. Fred had 13 grandkids, 19 great grandkids, and 1 great, great grandchild. Fred was known to say, “If I knew grandkids were this much fun, I’d had them first.”

Fred was employed by the Grimm Lumber Yard from 1946-1951. Then from 1951-1956 he worked for Superior Coal Co. Fred started working for C&O in June 1956 as a Yard Brakeman then in March 1962 he was promoted to Yard Conductor. He retired from CSX in July 1993 after 37 years on the railroad. During his time with the railroad, he was awarded several awards like Queensgate Safety Production Awards. Fred enjoyed fishing, working on lawn mowers, playing cards, scratching off lottery tickets, playing slots at the casinos, traveling with family, and his Tootsie Roll Pops! We will always remember asking dad at the end, “Who do you love?” and he would say, “Everybody!” Fred died at peace with a “shiny hiney” ready to meet his Maker and surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 4pm until 6pm, with memorial services to start at 6pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Kellogg.