Burial Date: July 1, 2021 348 Dudley Road Edgewood, KY 41017 July 1, 7 p.m.

Franklin G. Henn, Sr. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the age of 93 years. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, the late Betty Lou Henn (nee Riedinger). He is survived by his children, Marsha “Muffett” (Robert) Barlow, Jenny (Michael) Quinlan, Franklin G. (Beverly) Henn, Jr., Gregory A. (the late Paula) Henn, Robert M. (Ann) Henn and Jeffrey (Natalie) Henn. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, Lori, Brian (Melissa), Michelle (Travis), Heidi (Matt) Courtney (Stan), Andrea, Anthony, Michael, Jacob, Matthew, Alex (Allison) and Kayla (Mont) and 10 great-grandchildren, with another on the way. He founded Henn Plumbing, Inc. in 1955, ran the business with his wife and children. He was an avid golfer and never knew a stranger, he loved and lived life to the fullest. His top priority was his family and he treasured his friends. Visitation Thursday, July 1st from 3:00 pm until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 pm at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Interment at St. John Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home, 75 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or to Bluegrass Hospice, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY 40504.