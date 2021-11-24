Obituaries » Franklin Butler

Franklin Edward Butler, age 89, of Walton, KY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at his home. He was born to the late Frank and Gertrude Butler on July 22, 1932, in Walton, KY. Franklin was a member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Mission and a Third Order member of St. Francis. He had many occupations during his life and retired from Sherwin Williams. After retirement he spent his time working in the family-owned bait shop, one of the oldest businesses in the City of Walton. He also developed properties, built houses, sold real estate, sold insurance, and ran a dry cleaning business. Franklin was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores A. Brueggeman Butler, daughter, Patty Vinson (Jeff), brothers, Billy Joe Butler and Ronnie Butler, and sisters, Celine Dempsey and Carol Hyland. Frank is survived by his children, Charlie Butler (Peggy), Debbie Malone (Don), Bill Butler (Jerilyn), Judy Edgington (Jeff), Tim Butler, Roseann Simmons (Al), Jeanine Huff (Garry), Most Reverend Bishop Giles Butler O.F.M., Mark Butler (Beth), Amy Hincks (David), Jimmy Butler (Tammi), Chris Butler and Larry Butler (Erin); siblings, Jim Butler of Walton, KY, Trudy Maxwell of Celina, OH, Marilyn Hargett of Lexington, KY, and Jerry Butler of Dublin, OH; 41 grandchildren, and 74 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 North Main Street, Walton, KY 41094. A private mass and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Order of St. Francis of Assisi, 3376 Mt. Read Blvd., Rochester, NY 14616.