Frank O. Horton

Burial Date: March 24, 2023

Frank Owen Horton, age 85, of Falmouth, Kentucky died Monday, March 20, 2023. Frank was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and served in the United States Army reserves. Frank earned a degree in engineering from the University of Cincinnati and retired from Cincinnati Milacron where he worked for over 41 years. Frank enjoyed watching the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the Cincinnati Bengals. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elijah Horton and Mae (Portwood) Horton, brothers Robert and Nelson and sister Alean McMullen. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mrs. Carolyn Sue (Dishon) Horton, and their daughters, Deborah Sue Bloomfield (Mark) and Barbara Jean Johnson (Tony). Visitation and services will be from 11 AM – 12 PM with the funeral service to follow at 12 PM on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery. A Funeral Reception for the family will be held at the Knights of Columbus Acree Hall, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005 next to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr, Maysville, KY 41056.