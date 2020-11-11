Obituaries » Frank Baker

Burial Date: November 14, 2020 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Nov. 14, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 21 times















Frank Baker , 94 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on November 11, 2020 at University Hospital, Cincinnati, OH. Frank was born March 31, 1926 in Ajax, KY to John and Celia Bowling Baker. Frank worked for the Ford Motor Co. for 37 years. After retiring he was a Reserve Police Officer for the Bellevue Police Dept. Frank was a proud World War II and Korean War Veteran serving in the US Navy as a 3rd. Class Seamen. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce Walker Baker, sister Loretta Newall, brothers Aguin Baker,Floyd Baker, and Dink Baker. Frank is survived by his Daughter, Lisa Baker Mueller, Sister, Carolyn Moore, Brothers, Malcom Baker and John Baker, Jr. Also numerous nieces and nephews and great great niece and nephew. Visitation 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue with the service to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227 or to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.