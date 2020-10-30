Obituaries » Francis Wayman

Burial Date: November 7, 2020

Francine Wayman, 75, born August 13, 1945 passed away on October 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice and “moving right along”, she joined the Lord.She was the daughter of Cecil and Marlene Wayman, who preceded her in death as did a nephew, Vincent Gregory Schulte. Born in Covington she lived most of her life in Taylor Mill. She was a graduate of Dixie Heights High School, NKU and Salmon P. Chase College of Law. Her first law practice was with Porter Wright & Arthur then she opened her own office in Crestview Hills, later Edgewood where she retired in 2014. Prior to practicing law, she was in the airline industry and worked for American, Western and Delta.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Gene Archbold, a brother, Rel Wayman (Gloria), sister, Jeannine Schulte (Vince) and nephews Rel C. Wayman II, Rel Wayman III, Aiden Kreiss and niece, Cherie Walker (John), an aunt, Lorain Kloenne and several cousins.

She was much loved by her husband’s family. Francine was a nurturing, helping person, and knew no strangers. She was a long time member of the Latonia Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, was a deacon and problem solver. She recently joined Immanuel United Methodist Church.

Memorial service will be 10 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 2551 Dixie Highway, Lakeside Park. Visitation follows the brief service.