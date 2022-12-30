Obituaries » Francis G. Herzog

Burial Date: January 5, 2023

Francis Gilbert Herzog, 79, of Fort Thomas, passed away on December 30, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Care of Edgewood, KY. He was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School and a machinist with Cincinnati Milacron for many years. Francis was a member of St. Bernard Church in Dayton, KY. He was preceded in death by Father, Clifford Leopald Herzog, Mother, Mary Ruth Fleischman, Brother, Clifford Herzog, and Sister, Gwen Bradford. Francis is survived by his Son, Chris Herzog, Daughters, Sheryl Herzog and Kellie Yutuc, Grandchildren, Sarah Herzog, McKinley Moen, Sydney Herzog, Colton Moen, Lucas Herzog, and Great-Grandson, Elliott Moen. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 11:30 am, Thursday, January 5 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 pm Thursday, January 5 at the St. Bernard’s Church. Burial of Ashes will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery the following Thursday, January 12th at 10:00 AM.