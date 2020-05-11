A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Frances W. Staten

May 11, 2020

Services are private.

Frances W. “Tommie” Staten. Passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 84 years. She was a proud graduate of St. Henry High School class of 1954. Tommie was preceded in death by her husband, Brian H. Staten. She is survived by her sons, Brian S. (Linda) Staten, Todd L. (Jenny) Staten and Michael S.(Tonya) Staten; grandchildren, Lindsey, Lauren, Katie, Joey, Olivia, Rayce and Vanessa; sister, Gloria Parker. Services are private.



