Frances Short

Burial Date: April 27, 2023 Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 11am until 1pm at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home-Newport, with services to follow at 1pm. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery.

Frances Short, age 68, of Owenton, Kentucky, went to be with her soulmate and husband, Richard Short, in heaven, for eternity, on Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home.

Mom enjoyed going to bingo and the casino with family and friends. If you were her friend, you were her family. Her family and friends were everything to her.

The loving mom of Angie McNair (adopted son Wayne) of Owenton, Kentucky, Richard Short (Carrie) of Dayton, Ohio, James Short (Kim) of Falmouth, Kentucky, and Rocky, of Owenton, Kentucky. Loving Mamaw to Ray Gross (Lexi) of Washington State, Richard Short (Jordan) of Dayton, Ohio, Dorothy Hall (Peyton) of Campton, Kentucky, Troy McNair (Zoey) of Owenton, Kentucky, Kala Turner (Michael) of Alexandra, Kentucky, Andrew Smith (Brittany) of Falmouth, Kentucky, Miranda Turner (Kylee) of Erlanger, Kentucky, Amber Smith (Jeremy) of Falmouth, Kentucky, Ashley Glass (Kyle) of Erlanger, Kentucky, Brittney, Ashley, and Lindsey of Ohio, Skippy, Bud, Nova, Doc, and Stormy of Owenton, Kentucky, and Elvis of Campton, Kentucky.

Great grandchildren Finley, Elena, James, Jeremiah, Ryan, Grayson, Jayden, Brayden, and Axton, Tyler, John, Owen, and one on the way. Best friends Alice Gross of Newport, Kentucky and Theresa Kinman of Owensboro, Kentucky.

A special friend Randall McComas.

Sisters and brother in laws Amanda (PJ) of Ohio, Susie (Buck) of Jackson, Kentucky, Bob (Ina) of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, Fannie Short of La Follette, Tennessee. She is also joining her father James Mann, mother Geraldine Mann, brother Bruce Mann, and grandson Keith Ryan. She has several nieces and nephews. A very special niece Gena Sparks.

Pastor and family Neil and Kathy Hayes officiating. A very special thank you to Amy, Adam, Stephanie, Kelly, and Holly, of Bluegrass Navigators Hospice. Thank you to Saratoga Friends for loving Mom and Dad.

Celebrating Mom and Dad’s “Together Again” will be at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home in Newport, Kentucky, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 11am until 1pm, with services immediately following. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, Kentucky.

Pallbearers Richard Short, James Short, Wayne McNair, Ray Gross, Troy McNair, Richard Short. Mom wishes that if anyone would like to donate to please donate it to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Your Mother is always with you. She’s the whisper of the leaves as you walk down the street, she’s the smell of certain foods you remember, flowers you pick, the fragrance of life itself. She’s the cool hand on your brow when you’re not feeling well, she’s your breath in the air on a cold winter’s day. She is the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep and the colors of a rainbow.

Your mother lives inside your laughter. She’s the place you came from, your first home, and she’s the map you follow with every step you take. She’s your first love, your first friend, even your first enemy, but nothing on earth can separate you. Not time, not space, not even death.