On Sunday, June 21, 2020, Frances Sue McIntosh, beloved sister and aunt, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY at the age of 66.

Frances was born on November 11, 1953 in Covington, KY to the late Virgil and Dempsey (Turner) McIntosh. A graduate of Simon Kenton High School in Independence, KY, Frances worked for many years for the R.L. Polk Company and then ultimately retired from the IRS as a mail clerk. Frances was a charter member of New Heart Church of God and faithful to the church until her passing. In her free time, Frances enjoyed reading science fiction, working on crosswords, cross-stitching, and loved being hostess for family gatherings.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her six siblings, James (Norma) McIntosh, Freda Sparks, Verlin (Charlotte) McIntosh, Walter (Linda) McIntosh, Lowell (Jayne) McIntosh and Marita (Goodloe) Collins. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, Kathy Tucker, Kimberly Walker, Karla Watkins, Walter McIntosh Jr., Donna Amiot, Eric Blankenship, Elizabeth McIntosh, Jessica Roberts, Linnetta Grubbs, Deborah Beck, Becky McIntosh, Susan Sparks, Virgil Collins, Jenny Watts, Brian Collins, Katie Collins and Frances Benson. She is also survived by many grandnieces, grandnephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and her beloved and faithful four-legged companion, Toby.

A visitation for Frances will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A private funeral service will follow at the funeral home. The service will be officiated by Frances’ dear brother Lowell McIntosh, lead pastor of New Heart Church of God.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirement we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing. Please be prepared for a possible waiting line as we will be closely monitoring the occupancy in order to promote a safe environment for all those attending.

Frances will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery in Independence, KY.