Obituaries » Frances North

Services will be held privately by the family.

Edna “Frances North (Gray), 93 of Erlanger, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her residence. She loved to cook and sew. Frances lived a very long life and even learned how to text and get on Facebook.

She is survived by her children: Les (Marlene) North of MN, Carol North of IA, Penny (Tom) North of KY, Tom (Anna) North of KY, Daughter-in-law: Sheila North of NB, 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, and nieces in Missouri. Frances was preceded by her husband: John North and son: Mike North.

