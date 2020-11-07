Obituaries » Frances L. Kleinmann

Frances Lynn “Fran” Kleinmann, 68, of Reading, Ohio passed away on November 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Fran was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She will be missed by all of those that loved her. Fran is survived by her husband of 20 years, Ed Kleinmann; children, Marcus D. Langdon, Elena Nicole Langdon, Aaron Kyle Langdon; grandchildren; Gregory Coffman Jr., Madison Gerhardt-Zuniga, Jose Charles-Langdon, Kimberly McAdams, Marcus Deaton, Keith Mannino, Edward Kyle Langdon, Adam Patchell, Destinee Langdon, Kyle Langdon, Kylee Langdon, Aaron Langdon Jr.; great-grandchildren, Emery Patchell, Josiah Patchell, Josiah Zuniga, Vincent Salvatore Mannino; siblings, Jose Hensley, Pauline Rassche, Marsha Hunt, James Kline Jr., Margie Kline; and many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.