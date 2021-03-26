Obituaries » Frances C. Schuh

Burial Date: April 7, 2021

Frances Catherine (nee Ilg) Schuh, 85 of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away on March 26, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY.

Frances was born August 9, 1935 in Bellevue, KY to Paul and Virginia Steidle Ilg.

Frances was a sales person for Putman’s Bakery and Federal Bakery in Cincinnati in the 50’s and 60’s however her lifelong career and priority in life was always taking care of family.

Frances was a member of St. Barbara Church, Erlanger where she was a member of the Caring 55+ Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles “Charlie” Schuh, son William “Bill” Schuh, granddaughter Katie Schuh, siblings Paul Ilg, Fred Ilg, Harlien Voges and Virginia Eddy.

Frances is survived by daughters Virginia “Ginger” (Special Son Tom) Kirst and Rose (Gordon) Smyth, 6 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and sister, Dolores Boehmer.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at St. Barbara Church Erlanger, Kentucky, with Rev. John Sterling, officiating.

Burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223, or to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017.