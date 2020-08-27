Obituaries » Frances C. Debow

Burial Date: September 4, 2020

Frances C. Debow, 98, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Frances helped pack parachutes during WWII. She was a devout catholic and attended mass every day. She held many administrative positions over the years that she loved. She took great joy in connecting regularly with friends and family through Face Book.

Frances was born August 21, 1922 in West Haven, CT, the eldest of 13 children, to the late Furman Campbell and Annamae (nee: Campaign) Campbell. She was preceded in death by her Husband Leon Richard DeBow, her Son, Richard C. Debow (Barbara DeBow), her Brothers and Sisters, Margaret Kilday, Furman Campbell, Therese Thompson, Russell Campbell, Frank Campbell, Judith Adinolfi, Paul Campbell and Eileen Campbell.

Frances is survived by her Daughters, Virginia (Frank May) Smith-May, Ellen DeBow, Grandchildren, Melissa (Richard) Lauer, Kelly (Andy) Edwards, Kyle (Amy) Smith, Keith (Kim) DeBow, Great Grandchildren, Ainsley, Aubrey & Charlotte Lauer, Rylee & Parker Edwards, Finn & Ty Smith, Dustin, Matthew & Brianna DeBow and Sisters and Brother, Shirlee Gilbert, Patricia Berner, Noreen Parlato and David Campbell.

Memorial Visitation 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Memorial Mass will be held 12:00 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020, at the St. Ann Church of Groesbeck, 2900 Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45239.

Burial will take place in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North at a time yet to be determined.