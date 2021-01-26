Obituaries » Floyd G. Poore

Obituary Viewed 37 times















Floyd G. Poore, M.D., age 83, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Born at home in Flingsville, Kentucky on August 25, 1937 to Gliden Juett “G.J.” and Pearl (Harris) Poore. The Poore family was involved in the farming and trucking industry. Dr. Poore graduated from Williamstown High School in 1955, Georgetown College in 1958, and the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1962.

Dr. Poore was a devoted husband and father of six children. He co-founded Florence Medical Arts in 1963 and practiced medicine for 55 years, caring for countless patients. He delivered over 2,000 babies and mentored many future physicians. He served the Commonwealth of Kentucky as Secretary of Transportation, was a member of the Florence Rotary Club, Lions Club and served on the Florence YMCA and Georgetown College Boards of Trustees. Dr. Poore was a co-founder of Boone Aire Golf and Country Club and was a land developer and entrepreneur.

Preceded in death by parents G.J. and Pearl Poore, brother Ralph (Jewel) Poore, sisters Wanda (Bill) Atha, Jewell (Randall) Martin, and his beloved, faithful wife Margaret “Margie” Mayo Poore.

Dr. Poore is survived by children Kimberly (Dr. Neal) Moser, Wendy (Dr. Nausher) Burki, Robin Durepo, Kristi (Jeff) Nelson, Richard (Rachel) Poore, and Douglas (Stephanie) Poore, fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Dr. Poore loved traveling with his wife in their converted bus motorhome. Together, they lived life fully and “touched all the bases.”

Funeral services are private (immediate family only). Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence is assisting the family of Dr. Poore. A celebration of life will be held at Triple Crown Country Club at later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dr. Floyd G. Poore to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, The Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org/give/164006/#!/donation/checkout, or Shriners Hospitals at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate.