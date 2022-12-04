Obituaries » Floyd E. Cameron, Jr.

Burial Date: December 9, 2022 Blessed Sacrament Church Ft. Mitchell, KY Dec. 9, 10 a.m.

Florence – Floyd Cameron, 86, passed away on December 4, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Carole (neé- Birkenhauer) Cameron. He is also survived by his daughters Lisa (Terry) Lyons and Linda (Dave) Hahn and his grandchildren: Stephanie (Hugh) Wright, Skyler Hahn, Branden (Traci) Lyons, Kyle (Hilda) Lyons and Megan (William) King. His great grandchildren: Hugh IV, Collin, Hudson, Knox, Daniel, Autumn Rose, Abigail, Laura, Eleanor, Easton, and Cameron. Floyd and Carole were blessed with 66 years of marriage. Together they purchased and operated Best Furniture in Ft. Thomas and enjoyed working together for 18 years. Floyd also enjoyed many trips with his friends and family. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and bridge player. He was a member of St. Paul Church and a Kentucky Colonel. Visitation will take place on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Hwy, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is serving the family. Memorial contributions in Floyd’s name are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Foundation (Hospice), 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017.