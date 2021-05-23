Obituaries » Florence E. Kinney

Burial Date: May 27, 2021 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 May 27, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 9 times















Florence Ellen Kinney (nee Moore), 90, of Cold Spring KY, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Florence devoted her life to caring for her family. She loved welcoming friends into her home. Her caring ways, kindness, and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harold “Hod” Kinney; her sons: Mike, Jim, and infant Jeffrey; siblings: Gerald Moore, Alvin Moore, and Lena Short. She is survived by her children: Connie (Ron) Field, Cindy (Bob) Hoeb, Doug (Beth) Kinney, Joe (Mary Ann) Kinney, and Cathy (Jeff) Dewberry, 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, May 28, 2021 at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, for research for Parkinson’s Disease.